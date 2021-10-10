Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag, Boys & Girls Club Of America To Combat Food Insecurity

HAMBURG – Local quilting guild, The Southtowns Piecemakers, has long been an active member of the surrounding community. Each year with the help of their Charity Committee they donate hundreds of quilts to local shelters to give those in need a quilt of their own. This year, in addition to these quilt donations, the Guild is partnering with Feed Hamburg to collect non-perishable food donations and a monetary donation from proceeds of a raffle quilt. Feed Hamburg is a food bank which services the Town of Hamburg and any surrounding area, no residency requirements needed. They are located at Iris Housing Complex, 4150 Sowles Road, Bldg H, Hamburg.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO