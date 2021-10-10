CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag, Boys & Girls Club Of America To Combat Food Insecurity

By Brandee Sanders
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom financial literacy programs to initiatives designed to empower HBCU students, entertainment maven Terrence Jenkins has continually used his platform to uplift marginalized communities and his latest social good project is centered on combatting food insecurity. He recently teamed up with the appliance brand Maytag and the Boys & Girls Club of America for an initiative rooted in fighting hunger among youth.

