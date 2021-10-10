Titans 37, Jaguars 19: Moments That Mattered
For the second week in a row, Randy Bullock missed a late kick. This time, it had no bearing on the outcome. When his PAT missed to the right with 1:54 to play, the Tennessee Titans had taken all the drama out of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. Tennessee handled its business with a touchdown from the defense, a 17-point second quarter and three rushing touchdowns from Derrick Henry, among other things.www.yardbarker.com
