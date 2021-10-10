A glimpse into Alaskan life and the world of fly-fishing

Winter has come early to Interior Alaska this year, and many outdoor enthusiasts are making the adjustment to the cold weather version of their favorite activities. Four wheeler riders are tuning up their snow machines, cyclists are dusting off their fat bikes, and skiers can soon quit riding on rollers over pavement and return to gliding on snow. Fly fishers, however, are out of luck. It’s just about over for them until next spring, which is a very long ways away.