Protesters Plan on ‘Birddogging’ Kyrsten Sinema as She Runs Boston Marathon
Activists plan to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) while she is running the Boston Marathon, according to a report from the Boston Globe. The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of national organizations, said in a statement on Saturday that activists from Arizona and Massachusetts plan on “birddogging” Sinema as she runs, over her refusal to back Democrats’ $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.www.mediaite.com
