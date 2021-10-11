CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters Plan on ‘Birddogging’ Kyrsten Sinema as She Runs Boston Marathon

By Katherine Huggins
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists plan to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) while she is running the Boston Marathon, according to a report from the Boston Globe. The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of national organizations, said in a statement on Saturday that activists from Arizona and Massachusetts plan on “birddogging” Sinema as she runs, over her refusal to back Democrats’ $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

