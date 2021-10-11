Protesters Plan on ‘Birddogging’ Kyrsten Sinema as She Runs Boston Marathon

Progressives despise no fellow Democratic senator more than Kyrsten Sinema. They may feel frustration towards Sen Joe Manchin, but he hails from West Virginia, where every county voted for Donald Trump, and the state has been trending rightward for the past two decades. So, many think he has a legitimate excuse when he frequently stymies their agenda, opposes filibuster reform, worries about the cost of their massive social spending bill and effectively killed their election reform bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO