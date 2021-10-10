CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Navy engineer, wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340ZY7_0cNFRueU00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A U.S. Naval engineer and his wife have been charged with repeatedly trying to pass secrets about U.S. nuclear submarines to a foreign country, multiple media outlets reported.

The alleged espionage plot was thwarted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stars and Stripes reported, citing court documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed in West Virginia and unsealed on Sunday, 45-year-old Jonathan Toebbe, who has a top-secret clearance, “has passed, and continues to pass, Restricted Data as defined by the Atomic Energy Act ... to a foreign government ... with the witting assistance of his spouse, Diana Toebbe,” the military news outlet reported.

Specifically, the U.S. Department of Justice has accused Jonathan Toebbe of selling information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed to represent a foreign nation but was instead an FBI agent, The Guardian reported.

The foreign country has not been named publicly, but the couple was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday after Jonathan Toebbe placed a removable memory card at a prearranged “dead drop” in that state, the DOJ confirmed in the complaint.

Officials also confirmed that during the drops Diana Toebbe acted as a lookout, WPXI reported.

The Annapolis, Maryland, couple was taken into custody by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and charged with Atomic Energy Act violations after they used a Pittsburgh address, among other covert methods, to interact with the undercover agent, the TV station reported.

“The complaint charges a plot to transmit information relating to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign nation,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a prepared statement.

According to WPXI, Jonathan Toebbes leveraged his position and high-level clearance as a nuclear engineer at the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program to pass along sensitive materials related to military design elements, operating parameters and performance characteristics of the reactors for nuclear-powered warships.

Federal agents ultimately provided the Toebbeses with cryptocurrency worth $100,000 for the secrets that were often masked inside " a half a peanut butter sandwich or chewing gum packages,” the TV station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Capitol rioter accused of spraying chemicals on police was able to enlist in the army despite FBI probe

An accused Capitol rioter who was accused of spraying law enforcement with a chemical irritant on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months after, a report alleges. James Phillip Mault, 29, was taken into custody last week at Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina, having been with the US Army for five months. According to The Washington Post, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division and his connection to January’s riot only recently came to light within the army. Lt Col Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
CBS Tampa

Man Sentenced For Lying To Federal Agents During An Investigation

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Texas man was sentenced in federal district court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida yesterday for knowingly and willfully making a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation to Special Agents of the United States Fish & Wildlife Service during a criminal investigation of international trafficking of primates into the United States. Gary Tucker, 64, of Alice, Texas, was sentenced to serve a three-year term of probation, with a special condition of home confinement for a period of three months, and to pay a criminal fine in the amount of $5,000 by U.S. District Judge...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Nuclear Submarine#Submarines#Nuclear Propulsion#Fbi#Restricted Data#Guardian#Doj#Para
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
45K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy