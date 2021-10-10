CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three arrested in St. Paul bar shooting that killed one, injured more than a dozen

By The Washington Post
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Police in St. Paul, Minn., have arrested three people after a shootout at a bar early Sunday killed one woman and injured at least 14 people. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced the arrests Sunday afternoon and said three male suspects were being treated for injuries at a hospital; they are among law enforcement’s tally of 15 people shot. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
