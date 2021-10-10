Three arrested in St. Paul bar shooting that killed one, injured more than a dozen
Police in St. Paul, Minn., have arrested three people after a shootout at a bar early Sunday killed one woman and injured at least 14 people. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced the arrests Sunday afternoon and said three male suspects were being treated for injuries at a hospital; they are among law enforcement’s tally of 15 people shot. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0