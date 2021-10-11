Abolish Work Movement gains supporters with a decentralized approach
MANCHESTER, NH – In 1985, after years of working in independent publishing of various kinds in San Francisco, an author named Bob Black wrote “The Abolition of Work,” in which he criticized the way in which productive labor is organized in capitalist societies. He proposed instead that we should engage in productive play, or use our efforts toward meeting our own needs – be they physical, mental, or spiritual.manchesterinklink.com
