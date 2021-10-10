Sons, daughters of the American Revolution honor 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Local sons and daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to unknown soldiers from the nation’s various wars during last weekend’s Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula. The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution’s Elisha Winn chapter participated in a ceremony at the fair to honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The tomb’s actual anniversary will be on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, but the local groups took advantage of the history-centric fair to to mark the occasion early.