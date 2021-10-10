France wins Nations League with late goal from Mbappé

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists winning is what keeps him happy.Over the last month there has been a lot of debate about Salah’s contract situation as he has yet to follow the example of a number of senior players this year and sign an extension to a deal which expires in the summer of 2023.Reports suggest the stumbling block is the Egypt international’s wages, with claims that Salah looking for £300,000-a-week-plus so he can have parity with some of the Premier League’s top earners.Liverpool’s policy is not to hand out big contracts to players over the age of 30 –...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO