France wins Nations League with late goal from Mbappé

By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final. Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining after France was again forced to fight back just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium. Mikel Oyarzabal had fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema. France also hit the woodwork. European champion Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in the third-place match.

