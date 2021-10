Temperatures will be dipping hard after Sunday. We have one more day of 70 degree highs on Tuesday, but then temps fall into the mid-low 60s up until the weekend. There, the temps fall even farther, below 60 degrees. We have not had a day below 60 degrees for highs since May 30th (when we had a high of 58). Now is the time to get the heavier coats out if you have not done so already.