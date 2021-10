For those wondering about when to expect more rain, the time table is looking to be late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A cold front is going to bring these showers. Severe weather is not expected with these. However, showers will be possible through most of the day, so an umbrella will be essential for heading to and from work. Showers will exit the area Thursday morning, but the cold front will put an abrupt end to the mini "heat wave" coming up.

