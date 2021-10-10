CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Saweetie Claps Back At Critics After ‘Colorist’ Chat With Too Short Resurfaces: ‘Black Women Are Beautiful, Period!’

By Sharde Gillam
rnbcincy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Saweetie caught heat this weekend when an old video of a conversation she had with rapper Too Short resurfaced. In the clip, you hear Too Short say that he loves biracial women and that he’s never fallen in love with anybody who wasn’t mixed. “Mixed heritage women have always been my favorite,” he told Saweetie in the clip. “I don’t think I’ve ever fallen in love with a woman that wasn’t mixed,” to which Saweetie, seemingly taken aback, responded, “Really?!”

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 2

Related
1051thebounce.com

50 Cent Goes in on Lil Kim… Again! Kim Calls Him ‘Obsessed’ With Her!

50 Cent decided to troll Kim, and she called him out for his obsession with her! 50 posted a video clip comparing The Original Queen Bee’s dance moves to the character from the “Leprechaun” horror-comedy movies. “I’m sorry I know it’s early but I don’t know why sh*t like this is funny to me. LOL,” he said in the caption. Since this isn’t the first time Fiddy has mocked Kim, she went in on him. “[You’re] so obsessed [with] me this is getting creepy,” she wrote in comments. She went on to say that he’s falling off” and “we all know whyyyyyyy.”
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Beauty Influencer Briana Monique Slammed For Making Ignorant Comments About Nappy Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauty influencer Briana Monique is under fire for making ignorant comments about “nappy” African American hair during a recent beauty review video. The Youtube personality, who boasts nearly 344k followers, was reviewing a black-owned hair product, but it’s unclear as to what the name of the brand was.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Too Short
Person
Saweetie
Person
Jesus
Complex

Too Short Responds After Colorism Claims Stemming From Saweetie Interview

Too Short landed himself in hot water earlier this month for making comments people considered colorist. During a video chat with Saweetie that took place sometime last year, Too Short said he’s mostly attracted to mixed race women and has never dated a woman “that wasn’t mixed,” citing his growing up in the Bay Area as a reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Colorist#Biracial#Q A
Complex

50 Cent Trolls Lil’ Kim by Sharing Clip Comparing Her Dancing to ‘Leprechaun’ Movie, Kim Responds

Once again, 50 Cent is trolling Lil’ Kim. The latest example of this trolling in action comes via an Instagram post in which the BMF executive producer shared a TikTok clip from @oso_entertainment. The video in question opens with a brief clip of Kim dancing during a recent live performance, then transitions into an excerpt from the Leprechaun horror-comedy franchise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Claps Back After 50 Cent Trolls Her On Instagram: ‘You’re Obsessed With Me’

Lil Kim is not here for 50 Cent’s recent trolling of her on social media, firing back at her former ‘Magic Stick’ collaborator for his diss. 50 Cent, 46, is known to troll on social media, and this time, he went after Lil Kim, 47, comparing his fellow rapper to a leprechaun in a meme. “I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why 🤷🏽‍♂️ s*** like this is funny to me. LOL.” His former “Magic Stick” song partner then fired back in the post, noting how 50 was definitely “reachin.”
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Chloe Bailey Claps Back at the Critics: “Doing “Too Much” Is My Speciality”

Chloe Bailey has hit back at those claiming she’s doing the most with her performances, specifically her latest offering on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’. As reported, the rising solo star blazed the stage with a unique performance of her hit single ‘Have Mercy,’ which fused various elements – from the vocal to the electronic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Bhad Bhabie Says Her New Look Was A Test, & Everyone Failed Miserably

Body-shamers went after 18-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie again this week after she posted a video of herself in a new wig and heavy make-up, cracking jokes about being the highest-paid member of her family despite being the "biggest disappointment." Social media users quickly jumped into her comments and made disrespectful, hateful comments about her look, telling the teenager that she looks like a 35-year-old woman, a drag queen, a less attractive version of Cardi B, and more. The remarks were pretty vile to sift through and according to Bhabie, the entire video was a test to see if her bullies would re-appear, and they failed the test.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim's "Husband" Mr. Papers Trolls 50 Cent With "All Things Fall Apart" Memes

He may have deleted his post about Lil Kim, but 50 Cent is feeling the wrath of Mr. Papers. Fif has often cracked jokes at the expense of his peers, but Lil Kim has made it clear that she does not appreciate his antics. Back in July, 50 Cent shared a meme about the pint-size Rap icon, and she quickly reacted, suggesting that he has been in his feelings after she rejected him years ago.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Praises Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine: "He Makes My Heart Feel Good"

Megan Thee Stallion is head over heels in love, and she wants everyone to know about it! As a guest on the season two premiere of Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji, the Grammy-winning rapper had plenty to say about her relationship with Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. "My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally," Meg told Taraji and cohost Tracie Jade. "He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good." She also opened up about how her romantic connection with fellow rapper Pardi goes beyond physical attraction. "That's a big thing for me because I used to be so into the physical. But he moves me," Meg said. "He inspires me. We just feel like a real team. He feels like a partner."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy