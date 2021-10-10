Saweetie Claps Back At Critics After ‘Colorist’ Chat With Too Short Resurfaces: ‘Black Women Are Beautiful, Period!’

Megan Thee Stallion is head over heels in love, and she wants everyone to know about it! As a guest on the season two premiere of Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji, the Grammy-winning rapper had plenty to say about her relationship with Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. "My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally," Meg told Taraji and cohost Tracie Jade. "He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good." She also opened up about how her romantic connection with fellow rapper Pardi goes beyond physical attraction. "That's a big thing for me because I used to be so into the physical. But he moves me," Meg said. "He inspires me. We just feel like a real team. He feels like a partner."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO