Balenciaga’s New Sock Booties Have Fashionistas Confused

By Sharde Gillam
rnbcincy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, Balenciaga just revealed their latest sock bootie for the spring ’22 season and needless to say, fashion heads are quite confused. The new bootie features what looks like a thick, white gym sock that’s attached to black slip-in sandals...

Comments / 0

