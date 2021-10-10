CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Courier News
 6 days ago

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or...

ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
Morning Sun

Craig’s final Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ hits big screen

The long-delayed “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond outing, is finally here. The movie was delayed by the pandemic, but we’re all the more happy to embrace this humanized version of Ian Fleming’s secret agent, previously played as a bit of a brute by Sean Connery and as a playboy by Roger Moore and more. This time, 007 is retired from active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA asks for help. His mission: to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek plays the baddie, Safin; Léa Seydoux plays James’ lady love, Madeleine Swann, daughter of a Spectre assassin; Ralph Fiennes returns as M, Naomie Harris is Moneypenny, and Lashana Lynch plays a fellow MI6 agent. Rated PG-13, it’s in theaters only, starting Oct. 8.
MOVIES
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
Daniel Craig
Middletown Press

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what was the year’s top grossing weekend yet (which is due to be topped this weekend), the gloves have come off and the box office may finally be putting the pandemic behind it.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Slays With $4.9 Million in Thursday Previews; ‘The Last Duel’ Stumbles With $350K

“Halloween Kills” slashed its way to $4.9 million in Thursday previews. The Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions horror flick is the latest blood-soaked installment in the long-running “Halloween” franchise, a series that is firmly in its fifth decade. And despite being comfortably middle-aged, “Halloween Kills” is projected to generate $35 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. That’s a big drop from the $77 million bow that its predecessor, 2018’s “Halloween,” generated in its inaugural weekend, but it’s still an impressive figure. That’s because unlike that earlier entry in the Michael Myers chronicles, “Halloween Kills” will premiere...
MOVIES
#North American#Marvel
imdb.com

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

FOXBusiness

Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' projected to bring in $60M in first weekend at the box office

The wait is over, as the 25th Bond finally hit US movie screens yesterday, grossing $23.3M, including $6.3M in previews, on its way to a weekend of $60M at 4,407 theaters. This is where tracking spotted Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007, and as we continually wrote, if Bond was going to overperform, it would mean that an overabundance of older moviegoers (45+) came out. Bond inherently is a property that skews older, and not younger like the Marvel properties. CNBC brazenly, and incorrectly, declared that No Time to Die was poised to make $100M at the domestic B.O., and that number was never in any rival studio or MGM/United Artist Releasing’s calculations. Even though advance ticket sales were outpacing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in the pandemic era all box office forecasting has been thrown off course. That, in addition to the fact that in general, pandemic moviegoers make their decisions to go to the theater largely that day, not in advance.
MOVIES
abc10.com

Here's how Daniel Craig's final James Bond film did on opening weekend

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as the British Secret Service agent. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first […]
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

It’s Myers vs. Bond At U.S. Box-Office

The horror sequel “Halloween Kills” is expected to top the U.S. box-office this weekend with the R-rated slasher film snagging approximately $4.9 million in Thursday night previews. The film is reportedly on track to score a domestic opening of around $35-40 million, significantly less than the $76.2 million of its...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Targets $50 Million Opening Weekend, Despite Simultaneous Peacock Debut

More than 40 years after the first “Halloween,” Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are still box office gold. “Halloween Kills” is targeting a $50.16 million three-day opening at the domestic box office. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse’s horror sequel took in $22.86 million on Friday, more than enough to land the weekend’s top slot. While the Friday numbers of “Halloween Kills” fall a bit short of the $33 million opening day of 2018’s “Halloween” (director David Gordon Green’s previous series entry), the result is still a marked achievement, not only for a pandemic release, but also for a film with a...
MOVIES
Page Six

Daniel Craig explains why he prefers to go to gay bars

This martini comes with a plot twist. James Bond actor Daniel Craig revealed that he prefers to frequent gay bars because he’s less likely to get into a brawl. “Listen, you know, I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember, and one of the reasons [is] because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” Craig, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s “Lunch With Bruce” podcast Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Dwayne Johnson Shares Epic 'Black Adam' First Look and Scene During DC FanDome

Dwayne Johnson shared the epic first look at The Man in Black during Saturday's DC FanDome. The actor took to social media to post a four-minute video with behind the scenes footage, interviews and a scene from the upcoming super villain flick. "Ladies & gents…Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look....
MOVIES

