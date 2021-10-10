Grantchester season 6 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Will, Geordie, & politics
As we prepare for Grantchester season 6 episode 3 to arrive on PBS next week, prepare for the show to enter some interesting ground. On paper, this is not an altogether political series; it’s more about telling personal stories and mysteries that impact this particular community. Yet, what happens when politics and a murder investigation meet? There’s no choice but to send Will and Geordie down that path!cartermatt.com
