Grantchester season 6 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Will, Geordie, & politics

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for Grantchester season 6 episode 3 to arrive on PBS next week, prepare for the show to enter some interesting ground. On paper, this is not an altogether political series; it’s more about telling personal stories and mysteries that impact this particular community. Yet, what happens when politics and a murder investigation meet? There’s no choice but to send Will and Geordie down that path!

