Grantchester season 6 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Will, Geordie, & politics

Even before watching Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 tonight on ABC, we knew it would be emotional. How could it not be?. One of the most painful undercurrents in the episode was knowing everything that would eventually hit Addison Montgomery after her big return to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. This is where Derek worked and seeing her break down in the elevator over that was devastating. She and Meredith have such a complicated history and yet, seeing the two communicate tonight was so emotionally satisfying. They’re older now and with that in mind, they’ve got so many different experiences they can tap into. They understand themselves better and because of that, it gives them valuable perspective.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO