Ohio Soccer Defeats Northern Illinois For Third Straight Victory

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB, Ill. – — The Ohio soccer team returned to action on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 10), and picked up their third straight win, as they shutout Northern Illinois (4-10, 1-5) with a 4-0 victory. The Bobcats (9-3-1, 5-0-1) scored a season high in goals while also continuing their dominance in the defensive third.Carsyn Prigge, Olivia Sensky, Madison Clayton, and Haley Miller were the goalscorers for the Bobcats.

The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
