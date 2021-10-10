Ohio Soccer Defeats Northern Illinois For Third Straight Victory
DEKALB, Ill. – — The Ohio soccer team returned to action on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 10), and picked up their third straight win, as they shutout Northern Illinois (4-10, 1-5) with a 4-0 victory. The Bobcats (9-3-1, 5-0-1) scored a season high in goals while also continuing their dominance in the defensive third.Carsyn Prigge, Olivia Sensky, Madison Clayton, and Haley Miller were the goalscorers for the Bobcats.ohiobobcats.com
