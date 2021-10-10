In Studio Visit with Chuck Hall

A creaky wooden staircase announced my arrival at Ann Marie Nafziger’s studio on the second floor of a smartly renovated building in the historic center of downtown Marfa. “Lawyer,” “Architect,” “Therapist,” “Motorcycle apparelist,” read the shingles on the doors neighboring Nafziger’s, which opened into that coveted piece of professional real estate: the corner office. It’s a spacious rectangular room set up for the business of making art: three large work tables on wheels, shelves running below the window on one wall loaded with materials, a standing desk with a computer monitor at the far end, a comfortable chair, a flat file. There are plants and interesting stones arranged in front of one of the windows. The other corner looks out to the Hotel Paisano, with its picturesque sign an eternal reminder to the West Texas town where Giant was filmed: James Dean, Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor slept here. Another firmament of stars glimmered from a stack of books on the floor of the studio with titles on artists Lee Bontecou, Joan Mitchell, Ruth Asawa and Vija Celmins.

MARFA, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO