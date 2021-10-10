HS Girls Soccer Standings, Stats, Rankings (thru Oct. 10)
*3 points for a division win; 2 points for a cross-division win; 1 point for a tie*. Sophia Lis (Princeton) 16; Nicola Mosionek (Hopewell) 15; Charlotte Garcia (Hightstown) 12; Adriana Ryder (Steinert) 12; Kate Tillman (Hopewell) 11; Bella Conti (Allentown) 10; Casey Serxner (Princeton) 10; Megan Rougas (Princeton) 8; Sophie Berman (Robbinsville) 7; Juliana Ryder (Steinert) 7; Lara Paoloni (Hopewell) 6; Emily Franceschini (Lawrence) 6; Holly Howes (Princeton) 6.www.trentonian.com
Comments / 0