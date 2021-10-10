Fountain County Farm Bureau has annual meeting

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEST SALEM NOTICE FOR ANNUAL DISTRICT MEETING (Common and Union High School Districts) (Section 120.8(1) Notice is hereby given to qualified electors of the School District of West Salem, that the Annual Meeting of said District for the transaction of business will be held in the Marie W. Heider Meeting Room at 405 East Hamlin Street, West Salem, Wisconsin on the 25th day of October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Dated this 27th day of September, 2021. Robin Fitzgerald, District Clerk **A quorum of the Board may be present, but no Board action will be taken.** 10/13 10/20 LAC86756 WNAXLP.

