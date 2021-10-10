CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fountain County Farm Bureau has annual meeting

 6 days ago

The Fountain County Farm Bureau, Inc. conducted its annual meeting Sept. 28 at the Chatterbox Cafe in Hillsboro, according to information provided. President Linda Croft called the meeting to order. Pastor Evan Sharbaugh gare the devotions and invocation. Dinner was served by the Chatterbox. Archie Nine led the pledge of allegiance. The minutes of the 2020 meeting were read and approved. Linda Croft was re-elected as president, and Lois Ingalsbe was re-elected as secretary/treasurer. Linda Croft, Archie Nine, and Lois Ingalsbe were elected as voting delegates. Lucas Deel, Carl Paris, and Helen Shaw were elected as alternates.

