TULSA, Okla. – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis opened the 2021-22 season Saturday with eight victories on day one of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. The pre-qualifying draw wraps up on Sunday, is followed by qualifying on Oct. 4-5, and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10. In the opening round, A&M’s Rahul Dhokia, Guido Marson, Austin Abbrat and Luke Casper posted wins. Dhokia claimed his first win as an Aggie with a three-set triumph over Peyton Gatti of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Marson topped Thibault Frumholz of Temple while Abbrat outlasted Arvid Hjalte of Illinois State in straight sets. Casper posted his first collegiate win with a third set super tiebreaker win over Moritz Hoffman of Arizona State.

