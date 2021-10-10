CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

David Heymann, Ashish Jha and Edward Kelley column: A lesson from Ebola in 2015 will be key to ending COVID-19

By David Heymann, Ashish Jha, Edward Kelley
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Too many lives have been lost. Families, communities and nations have been devastated. ... Our marathon effort has been a success, but the last mile may be the most difficult path.”. That was U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in April 2015, speaking to world leaders about the Ebola crisis in West...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

These two things are the key to suppressing COVID-19

The emergence of the delta variant and continued vaccine hesitancy have caused many health and government officials to revisit the need for non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like social distancing policies, mask-wearing, contact tracing and isolating infected individuals to manage new COVID-19 surges. The one thing everyone wants to avoid is another...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Lessons for Success Learned From a COVID Vaccine Inventor

Dr. Katalin Karikó, one of the inventors of the messenger RNA COVID vaccine, started her life in Hungary with no running water or refrigerator. Dr. Karikó's road to success took 40 years, and through her story, we extracted her 7 ingredients for success. One of the main ingredients for success...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Edward Kelley
Nature.com

Climate lessons from COVID, and the end of paperwork: Books in brief

Andrew Robinson reviews five of the week’s best science picks. Andrew Robinson’s many books include Lost Languages: The Enigma of the World’s Undeciphered Scripts and Einstein on the Run: How Britain Saved the World’s Greatest Scientist. He is based in London. You have full access to this article via your...
ENVIRONMENT
pharmacytimes.com

Experts Say HIV Stigma Prevents Learning Lessons for the COVID-19 Pandemic

The authors said stigmatization threatens societal cohesion during times of national upheaval, such as during a pandemic. Although there are many lessons to learn from the HIV pandemic, expert say that ongoing stigma around the disease is preventing the implementation of lessons for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter published in Science.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefallonpost.org

Living Through COVID-19: Critical Lessons from Survivors

The chances of contracting COVID-19 are high. In fact, most of us have either experienced COVID or have a close family member or friend who has. Sadly, too many people have lost their lives to the virus and its potentially devastating impacts on the body. This includes older adults with fragile immune systems, younger and otherwise seemingly healthy individuals, and even young people. Like virtually every other community in the country, Fallon has had its fair share of the illness. Now, a few residents are speaking out to help others in the community who find themselves ill with COVID or caring for someone the virus has infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ebola#U N#Ban#Unicef
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Lessons From COVID on Data Infrastructure; Implications of the OSHA Vaccine Rule

During remarks in Chicago on Thursday, President Biden outlined the steps his administration has taken since January to procure enough vaccines for Americans and encourage people to get them. “But even after all those efforts, we still had more than a quarter of people in the United States who were eligible for vaccinations but didn't get the shot,” said the president. “While I didn’t race to [impose vaccine mandates] right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements … That wasn't my first instinct.” Last month, Biden announced the vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors, as well as the Labor Department emergency rule that requires employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines. Biden added that “These requirements are already proving that they work.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Central Tribune

David Little: Kudos to Carris Health and CentraCare for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

I wholeheartedly support the decision by CentraCare and Carris Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees and clinicians. I have no problem with employees who are unable to take the vaccine because of religious and medical reasons, provided they wear full personal protection equipment and get tested once a week.
WILLMAR, MN
Nature.com

COVID’s lessons for climate, sustainability and more from Our World in Data

International agencies need the mandate, funds and expertise to connect information — otherwise pandemics, hunger and unsustainability will go unsolved. Hannah Ritchie is head of research at Our World in Data and a researcher at the Oxford Martin Programme on Global Development at the University of Oxford, UK. You have...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Combating COVID-19 anti-vaxxers: lessons from political philosophy

ShutterstockChallenging the scepticism and resistance in the public response to the COVID-19 vaccine is deeply important to the state of public health. This is a critical conversation because people are protesting the COVID-19 vaccines not just in South Africa, but globally too. As a teacher of political philosophy, I think...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

Dr. Ashish Jha Calls for a Vaccine Mandate for Air Travel

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health says it is time for officials to institute vaccine mandates for air travel. The doctor said he arrived at this decision after an encounter on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston where a passenger with a mask that was “barely” covering her mouth ended up in the seat next to him. “Sitting next to someone who is essentially maskless wasn’t great,” Jha said. “Truth is, if your nose isn’t covered, you really aren’t wearing a mask.” The passenger then struck up a conversation with him discussing why she refused to get vaccinated; throughout the conversation, Dr. Jha had to ask her to pull up her mask and this seemed to annoy her. “We sat inches apart for a 5 1/2 hour flight with her variably masked,” Jha said. “I don’t love sitting next to an unvaccinated, unmasked person for hours. Why do I care? I’d rather not get a breakthrough infection.”
TRAVEL
cbs17

When will COVID-19 end?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When will the COVID-19 pandemic be over? It’s been one of the biggest questions since day one of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, explained there were multiple stages to get through. The first is the pandemic stage and that’s where most of the world is right now.
RALEIGH, NC
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy