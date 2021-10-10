David Heymann, Ashish Jha and Edward Kelley column: A lesson from Ebola in 2015 will be key to ending COVID-19

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health says it is time for officials to institute vaccine mandates for air travel. The doctor said he arrived at this decision after an encounter on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston where a passenger with a mask that was “barely” covering her mouth ended up in the seat next to him. “Sitting next to someone who is essentially maskless wasn’t great,” Jha said. “Truth is, if your nose isn’t covered, you really aren’t wearing a mask.” The passenger then struck up a conversation with him discussing why she refused to get vaccinated; throughout the conversation, Dr. Jha had to ask her to pull up her mask and this seemed to annoy her. “We sat inches apart for a 5 1/2 hour flight with her variably masked,” Jha said. “I don’t love sitting next to an unvaccinated, unmasked person for hours. Why do I care? I’d rather not get a breakthrough infection.”

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO