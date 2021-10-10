CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GU men's soccer falls short to Loyola Marymount at home

By Noah Apprill-Sokol
Gonzaga Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter coming off of a close win against San Diego University last week, the Gonzaga University men’s soccer team could not keep the momentum kicking against the strong Loyola Marymount University (LMU) team ranked 9th in the country. The game was close, remaining 0-0 through most of the match, but in the final 10 minutes of the game, LMU struck hard and fast, leaving the Zags with no time to recover in a 2-1 loss.

