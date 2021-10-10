GU men's soccer falls short to Loyola Marymount at home

This defeat marks seven straight winless games for the Lions as they fall 0-1 for the fifth time this season. First off, hell of a first half of the first half. Fantastic passing and possession. Excellent way to start the game by involving the defense and not forcing the ball forward where Brown’s defense is waiting. The outside backs (the two defenders on the outside of the formation) were playing aggressively and supporting the offense. I truly thought something in the team’s mindset had changed, and I was looking at a brand new team. Then, in the 32nd minute, Ryan Kipness had a breakaway on the left side of the field and was brutally slide tackled and taken down by a Brown defender. At that moment, everything fell apart. Brown gained momentum and began attacking. They scored on a corner kick just seven minutes later and kept the Lions on the back foot the rest of the 45 minute half.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO