CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Officially Have Kickoff Time

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

Texas vs. Oklahoma State has become a more under the radar rivalry in the past decade. The question still remains what time they will play in Week 6?

As announced by the Big 12 Sunday, the No. 25 Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will return to DKR to take on the No. 12 Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kickoff will either be set for 11 a.m. and be televised on FOX.

The Longhorns currently will need a bounce back feel following a loss in the Red River Showdown to Oklahoma Saturday. Offensively, quarterback Casey Thompson shined bright with five touchdowns and over 300 passing yards.

OU's Caleb Williams shined too.

The former five-star recruit took over in the second quarter for struggling starter Spencer Rattler and never looked back. He tallied 300 total yards and three touchdowns to complete the 55-48 victory in the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners scored on seven drives in the second half, including a 33-yard touchdown run from Kennedy Brooks to ice the game with two seconds remaining. The Longhorns allowed over 600 yards of offense and gave up a season-high 339 yards on the afternoon.

OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

Horns Talk: Loss to Oklahoma Sooners “will test our mettle" says Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

5 hours ago

Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

The Longhorns could be without a pair of key contributors for an extended period of time after being injured in the Red River Showdown

7 hours ago

Horns in the Pros: Williams Blocking Cowboys to Top

The former Longhorns tackle, now a left guard, has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 start and a four-game winning streak

22 hours ago

The Pokes improved to 5-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2015 after handling business against Dave Aranda's improved Baylor roster. Offensively, there's work to be done with quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw three interceptions on the evening.

Defensively, there's an argument to be had on if the Cowboys' are the Big 12's top unit. The team held the Bears to 280 yards of total offense and a season-low 107 yards rushing.

Last week, OSU was one of four teams in the Big 12 to take its bye week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
LonghornCountry

Texas Collapses Against Oklahoma State 32-24

AUSTIN -- Looking to rebound after a tough loss to Oklahoma last weekend, the No. 25 Texas Longhorns welcomed the undefeated and No. 12 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Unfortunately for the Horns, it was more of the same, as they blew a 17-3 first-half...
OKLAHOMA STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas Defense Starts Strong, Crumbles in Fourth Quarter in Loss to Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns (4-3) fell at home on Saturday 32-24 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0), dropping back-to-back losses for the first time in the Steve Sarkisian era. The Longhorn's defense was looking for a bounce-back performance after getting embarrassed in the Red River Showdown last Saturday. Yet, it was more of the same against the Cowboys, until the fourth quarter at least.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Need Resurgence of RB's Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson at Pivotal Point in Big-12 Play

If you haven't had the chance to appreciate the strength of the Texas Longhorn's running back depth this season, then you're missing out. It obviously starts with Bijan Robinson, who has continued to make himself into a star with serious Heisman hopes six games into the year. His offensive impact on the field is arguably amongst the best in the country despite running behind a Texas o-line that has had ups and downs in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Dave Aranda
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite DE Khurtiss Perry Releases Top Five

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Big 12 Rankings: Sooners Remain No. 1, But Are Issues Ahead?

The Red River Showdown defined the Big 12 last weekend, as Oklahoma and Texas played a classic at the Cotton Bowl. But, as the Sooners have the last four years, they walked away with the win. But the Sooners also came away with some ‘quarterback’ controversy. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley’s decision at quarterback this weekend could define OU’s season.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Cowboys#American Football#Dkr#Fox#Sooners#Pokes#Baylor
LonghornCountry

Sark Misses Out On Chance to 'Beat Saban' First

In just about every sense, Alabama coach Nick Saban helped rescue Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s career. Sarkisian’s troubles with alcohol cost him his job at USC. It was Saban who hired Sarkisian as an offensive analyst in 2016. And, during his two stints with the Crimson Tide, along with a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Sarkisian rehabbed his image as a coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Trio of Longhorns Earn Preseason Honors as Opening Night Tip-Off Approaches

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team tips-off in less than a month after a program-defining offseason. "Program-defining" is a phrase that tends to get overused, but there's no reason to sugarcoat it in the case of this year's team. The hiring of new head Coach Chris Beard and a revamped roster of veteran transfers has officially brought back national championship expectations to a Texas basketball program that has underperformed in recent memory.
NBA
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns to Host Arch Manning and Other Elite Prospects

During Saturday’s Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns suffered a devastating 55-48 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. Beyond its impact on the season’s trajectory, this loss may also hinder head coach Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting efforts. However, according to Nick Harris of 247Sports, several recruits who attended the game had some...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LonghornCountry

Horns Talk: OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns had a devastating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown 55-48. Although the Longhorns led 28-7 at one point, the Sooners stormed back, making play after play to eventually take the lead and win the game. The Sooners put up 370 yards in the second half, propelling them to their 10th win in the last 13 matchups of the series.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat. Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns either, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington and edge rusher Jacoby Jones both falling victim to injuries during the game.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
602
Followers
922
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy