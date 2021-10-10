Texas vs. Oklahoma State Officially Have Kickoff Time

Texas vs. Oklahoma State has become a more under the radar rivalry in the past decade. The question still remains what time they will play in Week 6?

As announced by the Big 12 Sunday, the No. 25 Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will return to DKR to take on the No. 12 Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kickoff will either be set for 11 a.m. and be televised on FOX.

The Longhorns currently will need a bounce back feel following a loss in the Red River Showdown to Oklahoma Saturday. Offensively, quarterback Casey Thompson shined bright with five touchdowns and over 300 passing yards.

OU's Caleb Williams shined too.

The former five-star recruit took over in the second quarter for struggling starter Spencer Rattler and never looked back. He tallied 300 total yards and three touchdowns to complete the 55-48 victory in the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners scored on seven drives in the second half, including a 33-yard touchdown run from Kennedy Brooks to ice the game with two seconds remaining. The Longhorns allowed over 600 yards of offense and gave up a season-high 339 yards on the afternoon.

OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

Horns Talk: Loss to Oklahoma Sooners “will test our mettle" says Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

5 hours ago

Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

The Longhorns could be without a pair of key contributors for an extended period of time after being injured in the Red River Showdown

7 hours ago

Horns in the Pros: Williams Blocking Cowboys to Top

The former Longhorns tackle, now a left guard, has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 start and a four-game winning streak

22 hours ago

The Pokes improved to 5-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2015 after handling business against Dave Aranda's improved Baylor roster. Offensively, there's work to be done with quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw three interceptions on the evening.

Defensively, there's an argument to be had on if the Cowboys' are the Big 12's top unit. The team held the Bears to 280 yards of total offense and a season-low 107 yards rushing.

Last week, OSU was one of four teams in the Big 12 to take its bye week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.