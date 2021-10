It's back! The Lawton, Fort Sill Holiday in the Park parade will return in 2021 on Saturday, November 20th (11-20-21). The parade will start at 6:00 pm that evening in downtown Lawton on C Ave in front of the mall and make its way to Elmer Thomas Park. This year's theme for the parade will be "The Twelve Days of Christmas." Hard to believe, but it's almost the holiday season. It'll be here before you know it!

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO