NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A meet and greet for candidates running for City Council and School Committee and McCann School Committee will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17. The event will be held beginning at 1 p.m. under the big tent in Courtyard A at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. The mingle is free and open to the public. All candidates running for City Council and school committee were invited.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO