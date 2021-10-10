Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay Out Vs. Cowboys

It was a matchup headlined by Dak Prescott playing his first game against the New York Giants since suffering a season-ending fractured ankle against them in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and he'd land his vengeance in a big way when the Dallas Cowboys landed a 44-20 victory at AT&T Stadium to dig into the top spot of the NFC East standings a bit more. And it's a game that saw the Giants lose more than just the contest itself, with quarterback Daniel Jones joining running back Saquon Barkley as two franchise players carted off with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO