Richland Volunteer Firefighters: Smoke detectors can save lives

Alivia Nesmith, 5, dons firefighter Tim Meyers’ coat at a Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department open house on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, while Jordan Hillegass (far left) and Genesis Ortiz wait for their turns. By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Motivated by two fatal house fires in the past six months, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house Sunday.

Fires in May and on Sept. 29 both occurred in the Moxham neighborhood of Johnstown. Each killed two children, and both occurred in homes without smoke detectors, Richland fire Chief Wes Meyers said.

The Richland department assisted the Johnstown Fire Department in those firefights.

Meyers said the Richland department and others in the Johnstown region have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide smoke detectors to people who don’t have them.

“If we can prevent one fatality, that’s what we are looking for,” he said.

More than 30 people – adults and children– stopped at the fire station, 1321 Scalp Ave., for the open house between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

As National Fire Prevention Week came to a close on Sunday, Meyers said the department plans on hosting more open houses and school programs in the future.

At the open house, the Richland department educated children on fire safety, allowed visitors to explore firetrucks and equipment, and gave tours of the living quarters, where firefighters in the department’s live-in program reside.

“Today is about getting kids comfortable with firefighters, teaching them about fire detectors and safety, and it’s good outreach,” Richland firefighter Jared McCoy said.

Keri Nesmith and her children attended the open house.

“I contacted the department to see if we could have a tour because my daughter missed the firefighter’s visit to school, and it just so happened they were doing this open house,” she said.

“I think its a great event. It’s really nice how the firefighters are engaging with the kids.”