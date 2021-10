Week 4 of the NFL season has come to a close, and each team is starting to get a sense of their strengths and weaknesses. The week ended with a primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Before the game, the two teams were seen as somewhat equal in strength. The Raiders were 3-0 and on a hot streak, while the Chargers were off a huge win against the Kansas City Chiefs. In my preview of this game, it was predicted the Chargers would win in a close game 24-21. However, the Chargers played far better than expected, even for the most loyal of Chargers fans. Here are the Chargers’ takeaways from NFL Week 4.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO