In a match that had all the feelings of a playoff game, Napoleon and Wauseon battled to a 1-all tie at Buckenmeyer Stadium Thursday night. “I told the team (after the game) that I hope, for both us and Wauseon’s sake, and with all due respect to the other teams in our district, that we meet again in the district final,” said Napoleon coach Chris DelFavero. “Every time we play each other we seem to bring out the best in each other. I enjoy the rivalry we have developed.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO