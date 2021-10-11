Amazon Officially Orders Spinoff of Hit Show
The world of The Boys is continuing to expand. In late September, Amazon ordered a spinoff of the hit superhero drama focusing on a younger cast of heroes. The original series, which has been a rare breakout hit for Amazon Prime Video, is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It is about a group of vain, shallow superheroes overseen by Vaught International and the small band of rebels trying to take them down.popculture.com
