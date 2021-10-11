Amazon Officially Orders Spinoff of Hit Show

Bonnie and Terry Turner are working on another spinoff of their classic 1998-2006 Fox comedy. Set in 1995, That ’90s Show will be a sequel series to That ’70s Show with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as parents Red and Kitty Forman. Producers are hopeful that other That ’70s Show alums will return, at least in guest appearances. Here's the official description: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.” That ’70s Show already spawned one spinoff, the 1984-set That '80s Show, which Fox canceled after one season in 2002.

