Goshen, IN

PREP FOOTBALL: IHSAA releases 2021 sectional brackets

By AUSTIN HOUGH THE GOSHEN NEWS
Goshen News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IHSAA released the sectional brackets for the upcoming football tournament Sunday evening, which is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 22. The top match amongst The Goshen News coverage area teams is in Sectional 19 of Class 4A, where Northridge (5-3) will travel to Nappanee to take on the NorthWood Panthers (4-4) in a quarterfinal contest. The two teams faced off on Sept. 24, with the Panthers dominating the Raiders, 42-8, in Middlebury. Northridge was down to its third-string quarterback going into the game, though, and even had to play running back Tagg Gott at the QB position during that game.

