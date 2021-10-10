One charged following Tupelo shootout

TUPELO – A Monroe County man is being held on a $1 million bond following a shootout on the streets of central Tupelo Friday.

Tupelo police were called to Carnation Street near Church Street around 4 p.m. Oct. 8 after reports of shots being fired.

Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the preliminary investigation indicated that two suspects were shooting at each other from their vehicles. No one was injured by the gunfire. One of the people was detained on the scene. The second suspect was apprehended later and questioned.

Hammond

Tevin Hammond, 27, of Prairie, has been charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail just after midnight Saturday. During an initial appearance Sunday Oct. 10, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $1,000,000.

“Preliminary information indicates that the second suspect was acting in self defense,” McDougald said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS