Kenny Golladay out vs. Cowboys with knee injury

Golladay (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. After he was previously bothered by hamstring and hip injuries through the first four weeks of the season, Golladay's appearance on the Week 5 injury report with a new health concern wasn't the most encouraging sight. Fortunately, just like the other two injuries, the groin issue won't keep him on the sideline, as his return to full participation in practice puts him on track to play Sunday in Dallas. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) remained non-participants in practice Thursday and appear in danger of missing their second straight games. Golladay cashed in while those two wideouts sat out the Giants' Week 4 win over the Saints, finishing with a season-high 116 receiving yards on six catches.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO