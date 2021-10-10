CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Golladay out vs. Cowboys with knee injury

By Elite Sports NY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Golladay unfortunately joins Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones on the Giants’ list of players out vs. the Cowboys. After Barkley and Jones exited the game with an ankle injury and concussion, respectively, the Giants officially announced Golladay is done for the day. The free-agent pickup and No. 1 wide receiver has a knee injury.

