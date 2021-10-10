Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens Player Props (10/11/21)
Monday Night Football this week features two teams who made the playoffs last season but have gotten off to vastly different starts this season. After a Week 1 loss to the Raiders, the Ravens have bounced back with three straight wins including one over the Chiefs. The Colts, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season as they sit at 1-3. While these teams are in very different places right now, they both provide some intriguing value for player prop bets this week.www.lineups.com
