A man who has claimed that he was close friends with the alleged Zodiac Killer has come forward with new information. According to TMZ, a man named Will claims that he had a very close relationship with Gary Poste, the man suspected of being the infamous serial killer. Will told Case Breakers, a large team of investigators who are working to prove that Poste is the Zodiac Killer, that he saw the terrifying habits in Poste years ago which lead him to believe that he is responsible for the multiple homicides that took place in the late 60's and early 70's.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO