Where Is The Happy Face Killer, A Trucker Who Murdered 8 Women Across The Country, Now?
By the time Keith Jesperson was given the nickname the Happy Face Killer by a newspaper reporter, he was four years into a chilling series of murders that began in 1990. Jesperson, who’d grown up amid physical violence and abuse in British Columbia, got work as a long-haul trucker. Over five years he strangled eight women, discarding their bodies along the side of the road in several states. Most of his victims were strangers who’d climbed into his cab for a ride or sex or both and ended up dead.www.oxygen.com
Comments / 20