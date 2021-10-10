CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Where Is The Happy Face Killer, A Trucker Who Murdered 8 Women Across The Country, Now?

By Joe Dziemianowicz
 6 days ago
By the time Keith Jesperson was given the nickname the Happy Face Killer by a newspaper reporter, he was four years into a chilling series of murders that began in 1990. Jesperson, who’d grown up amid physical violence and abuse in British Columbia, got work as a long-haul trucker. Over five years he strangled eight women, discarding their bodies along the side of the road in several states. Most of his victims were strangers who’d climbed into his cab for a ride or sex or both and ended up dead.

Comments / 20

Michael Todd
6d ago

Aren't there enough current atrocities to report on without having to dredge up this story? He's behind bars and that's good, but he should have been put to death.

get it right 7
6d ago

I remember this story , I think he a small daughter , and some of the bodies he strap under his semi and drag the bodies to look like road kill ,

ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

