'Could My Father Have Killed Me'? What The Happy Face Killer's Daughter Says Now
It's not unusual for parents to have secrets from their children. But when the secret is that they're a depraved serial killer, it's the worst kind of betrayal imaginable. That's the reality for Melissa Moore, whose father is Keith Hunter Jesperson, a trucker who strangled eight women to death around the United States in the 1990s. He would later send taunting letters to media and law enforcement that were signed with a smiley face, earning him the moniker "The Happy Face Killer." His horrific crimes are examined in the new Oxygen special "Snapped Notorious: The Happy Face Killer."www.oxygen.com
