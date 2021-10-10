CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Could My Father Have Killed Me'? What The Happy Face Killer's Daughter Says Now

By Becca van Sambeck
 6 days ago
It's not unusual for parents to have secrets from their children. But when the secret is that they're a depraved serial killer, it's the worst kind of betrayal imaginable. That's the reality for Melissa Moore, whose father is Keith Hunter Jesperson, a trucker who strangled eight women to death around the United States in the 1990s. He would later send taunting letters to media and law enforcement that were signed with a smiley face, earning him the moniker "The Happy Face Killer." His horrific crimes are examined in the new Oxygen special "Snapped Notorious: The Happy Face Killer."

Oxygen

Where Is The Happy Face Killer, A Trucker Who Murdered 8 Women Across The Country, Now?

By the time Keith Jesperson was given the nickname the Happy Face Killer by a newspaper reporter, he was four years into a chilling series of murders that began in 1990. Jesperson, who’d grown up amid physical violence and abuse in British Columbia, got work as a long-haul trucker. Over five years he strangled eight women, discarding their bodies along the side of the road in several states. Most of his victims were strangers who’d climbed into his cab for a ride or sex or both and ended up dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

From 'The Happy Face Killer' To 'The Co-Ed Butcher,' These Are The Creepiest Serial Killer Nicknames

Some serial killers' given names live on in infamy: Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and so on. But others are usually recognized only by a nickname. Consider Keith Hunter Jesperson. The serial killer murdered at least eight women in the 1990s throughout the United States. When he didn't get as much attention as he felt he deserved, he wrote taunting letters to the media and prosecutors which he signed with smiley faces. He thus became known as "The Happy Face Killer," as seen on the new Oxygen special "Snapped Notorious: The Happy Face Killer," which airs on Sunday, October 10 at 7/6c on Oxygen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

