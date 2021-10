Buhs traveled to Kern valley on tues. Final score bishop 5 kern valley 4. It was definitely a battle said coach Cummings. The broncos had 5 tie breakers in 4 different matches and were able to win all 5 of those . The last match on the court with the score tied at 4 to 4 was the doubles team of olivia ellis and darby swanson They won their first set in a tie break 7-1 lost their second set 4-6 which forced another tie break which they won 10-1 . This gave bishop their 5th point of the match for the win.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO