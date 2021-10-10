Autism Awareness NEPA hosts Trunk or Treat at arena

Local teen band Burn the Jukebox set the soundtrack to Sunday night’s Trunk or Treat at the Mohegan Sun Arena, hosted by Autism Awareness NEPA. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It’s never too early to haul in some Halloween candy, and at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night, there was plenty to go around.

Autism Awareness NEPA, a nonprofit community organization promoting awareness and supporting community programs for individuals with autism, held a drive-thru Trunk or Treat in the arena parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We wanted to do something that’s safe for everyone, and safe for the kids,” said Courtney Hagy, a member of Autism Awareness NEPA’s committee for the event.

At last count, Hagy said that she had 74 people and groups signed up to be the “trunks,” handing out candy to a line of cars that stretched all the way out to Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

“We put the tickets on sale two or three weeks ago,” Hagy said. “We sold almost 400, it’s amazing.”

The line of cars snaked all the way around the perimeter of the arena parking lot, with people stationed at every trunk to distribute candy and keep the line moving in a quick, orderly fashion.

A big feature of the Trunk or Treat was the decorating contest for the vehicles participating, so each stop along the line of cars featured a different spooky setting.

Stasia and Joe Reed were dressed for the occasion, rocking the jumpsuits of Drs. Peter Venkman and Raymond Stantz from the Ghostbusters. To complete the look, their 10-month-old son Branson was dressed as a famed nemesis of the Ghostbusters, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Stasia said that she was friends with one of the event’s organizers from Autism Awareness NEPA.

“It’s a cause very dear to our hearts, and we’re happy to be here,” she said.

A number of the trunks belonged to area groups advocating for and promoting the wellness of individuals with autism.

One such group, Keystone Behavior Services, had a big group of candy distributors all decked out in lime-green alien hats, with a wall of green balloons in front of their truck.

“I’ve been with Keystone since we opened, just about a year now,” said Melanie Palma. “This is such a great event to be part of.”

The seemingly never-ending line of cars giving out candy also featured a Falzone Towing truck with some spooky decorations suspended from the truck’s crane, and a number of big rigs.

“At our last Trunk or Treat, we had one big truck and the kids loved it,” Hagy said. “So this time, we wanted to feature a few of them.”

A good party like Sunday’s wouldn’t be complete without music, and the sounds of Halloween classics like “Monster Mash” were mixed in seamlessly with hits like “Ballroom Blitz” as local band Burn the Jukebox cranked out the tunes Sunday.

Consisting of local teens Ethan Cutillo, Carter Dennis, Virginia Franks and Luke Vanchure, the band drew a crowd of its own, with some fans even sporting Burn the Jukebox shirts and hats to support the band.

All proceeds from Sunday’s Trunk or Treat will be turned around and invested into community programs for children and adults on the autism spectrum.