Doctor Who: Flux is just a few weeks away and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for more tidbits about what we can expect from Jodie Whittaker's final series. We don't know much about the new episodes, but the official Twitter account for Doctor Who has promised the release of a new trailer tomorrow (October 15), which will hopefully shed some more light on the new threats the Doctor, and the universe, are facing.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO