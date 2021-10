Artist J’Cil Horn models her artwork as a part of the “Fine Art Fibers and Jewels” exhibit in Artisan A Texas Gallery during the First Friday Art Walk. The Utah-based artist Jeremy Winborg, known for his work depicting Native American subjects, smiles next to his paintings, “The Huntress,” left, and “In Steady Hands.” Winborg was inspired to paint Native American figures after his Navajo niece, Layla, was born. The artist had several of his works for sale at InSight Gallery, Winborg was one of the gallery’s featured artists during the First Friday Art Walk on Oct. 1. – Standard-Radio Post/Madalyn Watson.

