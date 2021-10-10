Sedalia man seriously injured in motorycycle versus deer crash in Pettis County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — An accident in Clinton County seriously injured a Cameron woman Monday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Menno R. Bontrager, 22, of Mount Ayr, Iowa, was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Interstate 35, about five miles south of Cameron, at 9:57 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. A Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Kelcey E. Ross, 24, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and her vehicle struck Bontrager’s vehicle, head-on. Bontrager was uninjured. Ross was transported to Liberty Hospital by Cameron Ambulance in serious condition.
