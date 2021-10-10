CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pettis County, MO

Sedalia man seriously injured in motorycycle versus deer crash in Pettis County

kjluradio.com
 6 days ago

Sedalia man seriously injured in motorycycle versus deer crash in Pettis County. A Sedalia man is seriously injured after he hits a deer on his motorcycle in Pettis County. …

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Sedalia driver injured in Friday night accident involving deer

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Sedalia driver was injured in a one-vehicle Pettis County accident Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samual A. Craig, 30, was driving on Route HH, just east of Route EE, at 8:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A deer ran into the side of his vehicle, which caused his Chevrolet to travel off the roadway. Craig was transported by Pettis County Ambulance to Bothwell Hospital with minor injuries.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County fatal crash; children seriously injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a Washington County crash Saturday, Oct. 16. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Pleasant Valley Road and County Highway Z – just west of U.S. Highway 45 – around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found two...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
kjluradio.com

Franklin County teen seriously injured when he's thrown from a car in Gasconade County

A Franklin County teen suffers serious injuries when the car he’s riding in wrecks in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old female from Owensville was driving on Highway 28 near Rosebud on Friday morning when she traveled off the side of the road. The girl’s car overturned, ejecting her passenger who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
MISSOURI STATE
everythinglubbock.com

NMSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Roosevelt County crash Friday

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:. On October 8, 2021, at about 7:00 p.m. the New Mexico State Police, was alerted to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of NM State Road 206 and Roosevelt County Road 8, south of Portales, NM.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Sedalia, MO
Accidents
Pettis County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
APG of Wisconsin

Crash with deer takes life of one driver, seriously injures another

POLK COUNTY– One person died and another was seriously injured when a run-in with two deer turned into a two-vehicle crash. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, reporting the crash on Cty. Rd. F near 50th Avenue in the town of Black Brook.
POLK COUNTY, WI
ycitynews.com

Man in serious condition following crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for multiple hours Thursday due to a motorcycle crash. Injuries of at least one patient were severe enough to result in a medical helicopter being called to the scene. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Jirles, the crash occurred just...
HEBRON, OH
abc17news.com

Osage County man seriously injured in Cole County wreck

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage County man was seriously injured in a wreck on Route B at Valley Lane in Cole County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael Massman was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon when the vehicle veered off the ride side of the road and hit a ditch, causing the SUV to overturn. The SUV ended up on its wheels, according to the report.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Motorcycle#Accident
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman seriously injured several miles from her hometown

An elderly Franklin County woman is seriously injured when she fails to yield to an oncoming car. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sally Blass, 81, of Washington, was driving several miles east of her hometown on Tuesday afternoon when she failed to yield to a car driving on Highway 100. Blass’ car was struck on the driver’s side by the oncoming car.
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Decatur County Man injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Lamoni) A Decatur County man attempting to elude law enforcement crashed in a resident’s yard. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 1:40 this morning at 901 Main Street in Lamoni. Authorities said 22-year old Bradley D. Phelps of Grand River, Iowa suffered injuries in the crash. According...
IOWA STATE
kjluradio.com

Four people injured, traffic restricted, after crash in Jefferson City

Four people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened in the 2900 block of West Edgewood around 2:30 yesterday afternoon. Police say a car, driven by Reese Patterson, 16, of Jefferson City turned into the path of an SUV driven by Margo Jakobi, 52, of Henley.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Teen from Linn seriously injured in crash in their hometown

A teenager from Linn is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was driving on Highway 89, just north of Highway 50, in Linn around 3:30 this morning when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say the teen’s truck overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Male Juvenile Injured in Pettis County Wreck

A 17-year-old male from Sedalia was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2008 Toyota Avalon, driven by Ezra J. Greene of Sedalia, was on Elm Hills Blvd., east of US 65 at 10:22 p.m., when the vehicle was forced off the roadway by another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The Toyota then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The Toyota then returned to the roadway and came to rest.
MISSOURI STATE
Valley News

One person seriously injured in Menifee crash

MENIFEE – A three-vehicle crash injured one person tonight in Menifee. The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Bundy Canyon Road at Murrieta Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the patient from wreckage, fire officials said. The patient was taken by...
MENIFEE, CA
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man seriously injured in crash near Sunrise Beach

A Camdenton man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash south of Sunrise Beach. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Matthew Littleworth, 21, was driving on Highway 5, near Wading Bird Road last night, when he ran off the left side of the road. Troopers say Littleworth began skidding, ran into a ditch and hit an embankment.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Cameron woman seriously injured in Clinton County Crash Monday night is processed for DWI

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — An accident in Clinton County seriously injured a Cameron woman Monday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Menno R. Bontrager, 22, of Mount Ayr, Iowa, was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Interstate 35, about five miles south of Cameron, at 9:57 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. A Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Kelcey E. Ross, 24, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and her vehicle struck Bontrager’s vehicle, head-on. Bontrager was uninjured. Ross was transported to Liberty Hospital by Cameron Ambulance in serious condition.
MISSOURI STATE
Crescent-News

Wauseon man killed in Henry County crash, second driver injured

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A two-vehicle crash near here Thursday afternoon claimed a Wauseon man's life and injured the second driver. Robert Nofziger, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Henry County roads U and 17E in Freedom Township, about three miles northeast of Ridgeville Corners. The crash was reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Keene Sentinel

Woman seriously injured in Rindge crash Thursday

RINDGE — A woman suffered injuries to her face and chest when her vehicle crashed into a tree on Cathedral Road Thursday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Rickard J. Donovan. Donovan said the woman was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Health Center in Worcester. Her injuries are serious but...
RINDGE, NH
Daily Journal

Festus man seriously injured in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

A Festus man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Route C in Ste. Genevieve County early Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The report states at 1:15 a.m., a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Sheena R. Bouse, 38, of Bonne Terre, was...
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy