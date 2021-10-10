Sedalia man seriously injured in motorycycle versus deer crash in Pettis County

A 17-year-old male from Sedalia was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2008 Toyota Avalon, driven by Ezra J. Greene of Sedalia, was on Elm Hills Blvd., east of US 65 at 10:22 p.m., when the vehicle was forced off the roadway by another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The Toyota then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The Toyota then returned to the roadway and came to rest.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO