Remi Casty has been the heartbeat of French rugby league for the past three decades, but it appears as though the powerful forward’s time in the game is now up. After earning promotion with Toulouse Olympique against Featherstone Rovers last night, Casty was interviewed following the game where he declared his intention to retire, despite calls for him to continue playing past the age of 36.

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO