Scotland take on Israel in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday.Steve Clarke’s side are seven points behind runaway group leaders Denmark, one ahead of Willi Ruttensteiner’s side and four ahead of Austria as they look to take a huge step towards clinching second place and a play-off spot.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the crucial encounter.Tartan Army at full strengthAfter the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions there will be a full house at Hampden Park.Scotland played Euro 2020 finals games against Czech Republic and Croatia at the national stadium in front...

