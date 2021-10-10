Champions: Little Elm girls basketball wins fall league
As the Little Elm girls basketball team prepares for its second season as a Class 6A school, the Lady Lobos had a productive offseason on the court. Little Elm competed in a fall league every Monday for the past four weeks at Denton Guyer and the Lady Lobos – both their varsity and junior varsity teams – went undefeated. They played The Colony, Frisco Heritage, Flower Mound Marcus, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco High and Frisco Heritage.starlocalmedia.com
