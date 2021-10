NORFOLK, Va. — Now that Pfizer has asked for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in younger children, the FDA plans to look at Pfizer's latest data on October 26. The request to use the vaccine comes shortly after two children ages 10 or younger in Hampton Roads died because of COVID-19. In addition, the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters says it hit 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations in September, bringing the largest spike in several months.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO