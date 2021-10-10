CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory vaccination of kids is not a great option. But it's the best one we have.

By Megan McCardle
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

We knew this moment would come eventually: Pfizer/BioNTech has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. The good news is that many kids will soon be protected against Covid-19, along with their families and communities. The bad news is that we’re eventually in for a hell of a fight over whether to mandate those vaccines as a condition of school attendance.

www.newsminer.com

