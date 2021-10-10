CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decadent promises obscure the state's path to poverty

By Joe Paskvan
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

Politicians intent on holding office perceive higher taxes reduce the chances of re-election and they also perceive that paying large or larger PFDs increases their chances. This means politicians promise too much, even though what is promised cannot be delivered. The glitter of false-gold, political promises is easily recalled by voters and there is a tendency to disregard a politician’s failure to deliver. The glitter of SB21 kept many Alaskans from recognizing that SB21 put Alaska on the path to poverty.

