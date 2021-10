CONWAY, Ark.— Oglethorpe men's soccer continued their winning streak and remained undefeated in the Southern Athletic Association for the season after a big win against Hendrix College Friday night on the road. The Petrels dominated the whole game with a final score of 6-1. Hayden Binfield, the reigning SAA defensive player of the week, scored the first goal in the first half with Fernando Guevara on the assist. It came less than four minutes into the game, and three minutes after that, Hendrix tied the game with their first and only tally of the night. The Stormy Petrels had two more goals in the first half that were both scored by Sebastian Molina.

CONWAY, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO