To the editor: I would like to submit a correction to an error of governmental duties that was made many years ago when the subject of abortion rights came up. These apparently fell into the list of items for the legislative branch, where they definitely do not belong. The Legislature is created to create rules for the entire citizenship to live by in order to have an equitable, stable life for all. Abortions are the concern of only a small section of the population; pregnant women. By that fact alone, it should have been assigned to the Department of Health and Welfare.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO